बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगीराज में मीट की दुकानों की संख्या दोगुनी होने का डर, जानिए कैसे ?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Yogiraj fears the number of slaughterhouses doubling, know how
{"_id":"58d4d9294f1c1b61371a1c9e","slug":"yogiraj-fears-the-number-of-slaughterhouses-doubling-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 ? ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 09:18 PM IST
अवैध बूचड़खानों पर कार्रवाई से मीट शॉप संचालक दहशत में हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज स्थित खाद्य एवं औषधि कार्यालय में हलचल बढ़ गई है। दो दिन में करीब 50 लोगों ने मीट शॉप के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म जमा किए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ea0d064f1c1b9d285b4633","slug":"an-unknown-letter-opens-the-mystry-of-girls-grave-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0916\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, T-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58d379004f1c1b771d1a15fc","slug":"animals-are-still-being-cut-open-in-the-open-thousands-of-animals-are-cut-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940-\u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58d2716b4f1c1b425c1a337d","slug":"thousands-of-women-do-work-in-slaughterhouse-animal-handles-handle-to-cutting-from-packing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"300 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58cfed124f1c1b415c1a1647","slug":"the-yogi-cm-stopped-after-the-second-day-five-thousand-people-unemployed","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"#yogiadityanath \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0941\u0936, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 4000 \u092a\u0936\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0926\u093f\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58d38a0a4f1c1b870a1a29c7","slug":"the-business-of-animal-cutting-does-not-stop-here-half-a-dozen-cars-full-of-animals-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0936\u0941 \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930, \u0935\u093f\u0939\u093f\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 24 मार्च 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top