आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

योगीराज में मीट की दुकानों की संख्या दोगुनी होने का डर, जानिए कैसे ?

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ कपिल कुमार, मेरठ

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 09:18 PM IST
Yogiraj fears the number of slaughterhouses doubling, know how

अवैध बूचड़खानों पर कार्रवाई से मीट शॉप संचालक दहशत में हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज स्थित खाद्य एवं औषधि कार्यालय में हलचल बढ़ गई है। दो दिन में करीब 50 लोगों ने मीट शॉप के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म जमा किए हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

#slaughterhouse upcm 2017

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Viewed

डिस्काउंट की लालच में खरीदे थे बीएस-3 वाहन, अब लगेगा झटका

bs 3 vehicles re sale value will be zero
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

एक गुमनाम खत ने खोला भूत बन अपने कब्र का पता बताने वाली लड़की की मौत का सच!

an unknown letter opens the mystry of girls grave in faridabad 
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

देखिए, T-20 मैच में कैसे फिल्‍मी सितारों ने छुड़ाए नेताओं के छक्के, ये रहे जीत के नायक

Bollywood actors team Heroes eleven wins T20 match in Hpca Stadium Dharamshala
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

संगीत सोम के क्षेत्र में चोरी-चोरी नहीं सड़क पर खुले में काटे जा रहे भैंसे, देखें तस्वीरें

Animals are still being cut open in the open, thousands of animals are cut everyday
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

#yogiadityanath के मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद कटान पर अंकुश, यहां काटे जाते थे 4000 पशु प्रतिदिन

The Yogi CM stopped slaughterhouse after the second day, five thousand people unemployed
  • रविवार, 26 मार्च 2017
  • +

यहां नहीं थम रहा पशु कटान का कारोबार, विहिप ने पशुओं से भरी आधा दर्जन गाड़ियां पकड़ी

The business of animal cutting does not stop here, half a dozen cars full of animals caught
  • शुक्रवार, 24 मार्च 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top