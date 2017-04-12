बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जलती चिता से पुलिस ने निकाला युवती का शव, दूसरे संप्रदाय के युवक से की थी शादी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Why the dead body of an underworld, you will know knowingly
{"_id":"58e4d3fc4f1c1bf5465b6b96","slug":"why-the-dead-body-of-an-underworld-you-will-know-knowingly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:32 PM IST
मेरठ के टीपीनगर थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को एक युवती की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में अंतिम संस्कार कर डाला। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस पहुंच गई और जलती चिता से अधजली लाश को बाहर निकाल लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि परिजनों ने गांव में आसपास के लोगों से फांसी लगाकर जान देने की बात कहकर युवती का अंतिम संस्कार कर डाला। लेकिन समय रहते पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और अधजले शव को कब्जे में ले लिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58edc42c4f1c1b9d36cf71a2","slug":"unemployment-allowance-for-youth-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ede0084f1c1b9c36cf727e","slug":"link-aadhar-card-with-your-bank-account-before-30th-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edf0284f1c1b874acf750d","slug":"father-told-story-of-gangster-son-surender-geong-surender-gyong-killed-in-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58c266374f1c1bbb50dc480d","slug":"bending-society-ahead-of-two-lovers-preparation-of-marriage-in-kotwali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u091d\u0941\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58c19e1a4f1c1b5e3ddc665d","slug":"jumped-in-front-of-bus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58bc0a504f1c1b7255e7e7a1","slug":"owner-killing-the-lovers-shot-dead-pistol-found-at-the-scene","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0917\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0925\u092a\u0925 \u0936\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58bc788d4f1c1b9069e7ef24","slug":"couple-dead-in-jani-doubt-for-honour-killing","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0911\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top