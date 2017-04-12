आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

जलती चिता से पुलिस ने निकाला युवती का शव, दूसरे संप्रदाय के युवक से की थी शादी

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:32 PM IST
Why the dead body of an underworld, you will know knowingly

मेरठ के टीपीनगर थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को एक युवती की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में अंतिम संस्कार कर डाला। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस पहुंच गई और जलती चिता से अधजली लाश को बाहर निकाल लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि परिजनों ने गांव में आसपास के लोगों से फांसी लगाकर जान देने की बात कहकर युवती का अंतिम संस्कार कर डाला। लेकिन समय रहते पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और अधजले शव को कब्जे में ले लिया।   

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

#uttarpradesh #yogi adityanath

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Viewed

बेरोजगारों की टेंशन खत्म, अब सरकार देगी भत्ता, बस पूरी करनी होंगी ये 5 शर्तें

Unemployment Allowance For Youth in India, Apply Now.
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

बैंक में खाता है तो आज ही कर लें ये काम, वरना बंद हो जाएगा अकाउंट

Link Aadhar Card with Your Bank Account Before 30th April.
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

क्रिकेटर बनाना चाहता था बंदूक थाम ली, पिता ने बताई बेटे के गैंगस्टर बनने की वजह

father told story of gangster son surender geong, surender gyong killed in encounter
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

दो प्रेमियों के आगे झुक गया समाज, कोतवाली में हुआ निकाह, देखें निकाह की तस्वीरें

Bending society ahead of two lovers, preparation of marriage in Kotwali
  • शनिवार, 11 मार्च 2017
  • +

ऑनर किलिंग: प्रेमी युगल की गोली मारकर हत्या, गन्ने के खेत में मिला खून से लथपथ शव

owner killing: The lovers shot dead, pistol found at the scene
  • सोमवार, 6 मार्च 2017
  • +

जानी में मिले युगल के शव, ऑनर किलिंग की आशंका

couple dead in Jani, doubt for honour killing
  • सोमवार, 6 मार्च 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top