वाहनों का कमेला हो गया था सील, फिर कैसे गायब हुई लग्जरी गाड़ियां, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:52 PM IST
मेरठ में सोतीगंज के वाहन माफिया हाजी नईम उर्फ गल्ला के गोदाम में बीएस-4 की गाड़ियां कटी हालत में मिली है। नई गाड़ियों की बॉडी व पार्ट्स देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान है। छापेमारी की सूचना पर सोतीगंज से गल्ला के पक्ष में कई कबाड़ी मौके पर पहुंचे। गल्ला का वेस्ट एंड रोड पर मेरठ पब्लिक स्कूल से सटा हुआ गोदाम है। सदर बाजार पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि गल्ला के गोदाम पर चोरी की गाड़ियां काटी जा रही है।
