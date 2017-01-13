मंदिर के नाम पर आमने-सामने आए दो समुदाय, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
लिसाड़ी गेट के पदपपुरा में शुक्रवार को जमीनी मामले में दो समुदाय के लोग आमने-सामने आ गए। यह मामला करीब 20 साल पुराना है और इस जमीन की मालिक वर्तमान में पुष्पा है। पुष्पा के पिता नत्थू सिंह है जिनका कुछ समय पहले देहांत हो गया था।
