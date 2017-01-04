बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आधा किमी तक टैंकर में फंसी चीखती-चिल्लाती रहीं दो युवतियां, देखने वालों की रूह कांप उठी
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 09:56 PM IST
मेरठ में परतापुर फ्लाईओवर पर मंगलवार शाम बेहद दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। केमिकल से भरे टैंकर ने स्कूटी सवार दो युवतियों को कुचल दिया। स्कूटी टैंकर में फंस गई और युवतियां करीब आधा किमी तक टैंकर में फंसी बुरी तरह चीखती रहीं। दो मौतों के इस दर्दनाक मंजर को जिसने भी देखा, उसकी रूह तक कांप गई। दोनों युवती दिल्ली स्थित नस्ले कंपनी में जॉब करती थीं।
