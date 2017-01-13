आपका शहर Close

शहर में अवारा कुत्तों का आतंक, दो साल की बच्ची को बुरी तरह नोच डाला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 03:02 PM IST
Stray dogs in city's panic, two-year-old child put severely to scrape

श्यामनगर में कुत्तों ने एक दो साल की बच्ची को बुरी तरह से नोच डाला है। दुख की बात यह है क‌ि कुत्तों ने बच्ची के चेहरे और सिर से पूरी तरह नोच लिया है। शहर में कुत्तों का आतंक इस तरह बढ़ रहा है क‌ि पिछले क‌ुछ दिनों में ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए है।

