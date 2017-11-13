Download App
स्पोर्ट ओ कल्चरल फेस्ट 2017 शुरू, गीतों पर झूमे स्टूडेंट्स, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 04:34 PM IST
Sport O Cultural Fest Begins, zoomi students on songs, see photos

मेरठ। स्पोर्ट ओ कल्चरल फेस्ट 2017 मेडिकल कॉलेज में शुरू हो गया। इसमें अलीशा अरोरा ने बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के गाने सुनकर सबका मन मोह लिया। चिकित्सक और स्टूडेंट्स झूम उठे।

