गलत साइड से लौट रहा टेम्पो कार से टकराया, दोनों जलकर राख
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Rong side lot tempo going Maruti car, arrived at both water dues ash, police{"_id":"586ba7f04f1c1b005215938d","slug":"rong-side-lot-tempo-going-maruti-car-arrived-at-both-water-dues-ash-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091f\u0947\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0916 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परतापुर के दिल्ली देहरादून बाइपास घाट रोड के पास सीएनजी पम्प से गैस भरवा कर गलत साइड से लौट रहा टेम्पो मारुति कार से टकरा गया। देखते ही देखते दोनों वाहनों में आग गई और दोनों गाड़ियां जलकर राख हो गई। घटना मंगलवार शाम की है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.