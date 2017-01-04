प्रॉपर्टी से बेदखल करने पर बेटे ने बेरहमी से मां-बाप को मार डाला
मेरठ में गंगानगर स्थित ग्लोबल सिटी कॉलोनी में मंगलवार को सिपाही और उसकी पत्नी की रहस्य तरीके से मौत हो गई। महिला की लाश बेडरूम में और सिपाही की लाश अस्पताल में लेकर उनके रिश्तेदार पहुंचे। लोगों में चर्चा है कि प्रॉपर्टी से बेदखल करने पर इकलौते बेटे ने अपने माता-पिता की हत्या की है। पुलिस ने बेटे से घंटों पूछताछ की है।
