पुलिस ने एक कंटेनर से पकड़े 18 बैल, एक आरोपी अरेस्ट दूसरा फरार, तलाश जारी
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:37 PM IST
दौराला लावड़ मार्ग पर पनवाड़ी मंदिर के सामने पुलिस ने एक कंटेनर से 18 बैल पकड़े है। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को दबोच लिया, लेकिन दूसरा आरोपी पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। फिलहाल पुलिस फरार आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी हुई हैं।
