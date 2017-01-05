आपका शहर Close

पुलिस ने एक कंटेनर से पकड़े 18 बैल, एक आरोपी अरेस्ट दूसरा फरार, तलाश जारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:37 PM IST
Police ne ek container se pakde 18 bull ek aaropi arrest

दौराला लावड़ मार्ग पर पनवाड़ी मंदिर के सामने पुलिस ने एक कंटेनर से 18 बैल पकड़े है। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को दबोच लिया, लेकिन दूसरा आरोपी प‌ुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। ‌फिलहाल पुलिस फरार आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी हुई हैं। 

 

 

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

यूपी मेंं बसपा ने जारी की 100 उम्मीदवारों की पहली ल‌िस्ट, यहां देखें

आज से 'पावरलैस' हो जायेंगे सीएम-एमएलए, लाल बत्ती भी हटेगी

पुराने नोट लेकर पहुंची महिला ने RBI के सामने उतारे कपड़े, पुलिस ने भी की बर्बरता

﻿