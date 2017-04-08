बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लाठी-डंडे लेकर पहुंची महिलाएं, ठेका बंद न करने पर चप्पलों से पीटा, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 08:12 PM IST
शामली में शराब की दुकानों को लेकर जिले में विरोध प्रदर्शन का दौर अभी जारी है। बाबरी क्षेत्र के गांव बुटराड़ा में ग्रामीणों ने जमकर हंगामा प्रदर्शन करते हुए शराब की दुकान बंद कराने की मांग की। वहीं, शामली के गांव खेड़ीकरमू में भी शराब की दुकान बंद कराने के लिए जमकर हंगामा किया गया।
