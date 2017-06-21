#अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस: वेस्ट यूपी के हर शहर में योग की तस्वीरें Live देखें
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर बुधवार की सुबह योग में लिपटकर आई। सूरज की किरणों के चमकने से पहले हजारों लोग योग साधना में लीन होते नजर आये। आम से लेकर खास लोगों ने योग किया। शहर से योग की गूंज और असर दूर तक पहुंचाने के लिए कई बड़े शिविर आयोजित किए गए। सरकार ने योग के कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने का निर्देश देकर योग दिवस को व्यापक कर दिया है।
