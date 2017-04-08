बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगीराज में पुलिस ने चोर बाजार किया ध्वस्त, देखें तस्वीरें
{"_id":"58e746464f1c1bf5465b89bf","slug":"initiated-the-encroachment-campaign-in-valley-market-this-time-the-trader-comes-in-front","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"योगीराज में पुलिस ने चोर बाजार किया ध्वस्त, देखें तस्वीरें ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेरठ के कबाड़ी बाजार में शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान व्यापारियों ने अतिक्रमण हटाने का विरोध किया।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
