गुस्से में दिया तलाक, अब दोनों सुलह को तैयार पर परिजन और समाज हलाला पर अड़े
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Husband gave an angry divorce, now both reconciliation is ready, but the family and the society{"_id":"58de00e74f1c1b0b0563e5f9","slug":"husband-gave-an-angry-divorce-now-both-reconciliation-is-ready-but-the-family-and-the-society","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0932\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोटी के ऊपर हुए विवाद के बाद एक व्यक्ति ने पत्नी को गुस्से में तीन तलाक दे दिया। गुस्सा उतरा तो वह बहुत पछताया। अब वह पत्नी को घर लाना चाहता है। पत्नी के परिजन और समाज के लोग हलाला की रस्म के बाद ही दोनों का निकाह कराने पर अड़ गए हैं। पति-पत्नी हलाला के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.