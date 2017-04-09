बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जामा मस्जिद के पास मिला गोवंश, तनाव, फोर्स तैनात, आरोपी छत से कूदकर फरार
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 09:16 PM IST
सहारनपुर के रामपुर मनिहारान में एक घर के भीतर किए जा रहे पशु कटान की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल की घेराबंदी करते हुए मौके से मीट और कटान करने के उपकरण बरामद कर लिए। हालांकि पुलिस की घेराबंदी के बावजूद आरोपी छत के रास्ते से फरार होने में सफल रहे। पुलिस ने मीट को जांच के लिए भेज दिया है। छापेमारी के दौरान पूरे मोहल्ले में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात रहा।
