बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
संगीत सोम के क्षेत्र में चल रहे बूचड़खाने, बोरे में मिला गोवंश का सिर, सांप्रदायिक तनाव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Gokshi released in the area of sangeet som, govansh head, communal tension, got locked in the sack
{"_id":"58d8b9b24f1c1b1e0963d90d","slug":"gokshi-released-in-the-area-of-sangeet-som-govansh-head-communal-tension-got-locked-in-the-sack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0942\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0935\u0902\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:29 PM IST
भाजपा के फायर ब्रांड नेता और वर्तमान में सरधना से विधायक संगीत सोम के क्षेत्र में सोमवार को गोकशी की घटना को लेकर तनाव हो गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58edc42c4f1c1b9d36cf71a2","slug":"unemployment-allowance-for-youth-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ede0084f1c1b9c36cf727e","slug":"link-aadhar-card-with-your-bank-account-before-30th-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edf0284f1c1b874acf750d","slug":"father-told-story-of-gangster-son-surender-geong-surender-gyong-killed-in-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58d80f014f1c1b297d1a19da","slug":"gokshi-accused-of-meeting-plant-bjp-leader-beaten-force-deployed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0942\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58d2582d4f1c1b996e1a1a9d","slug":"these-slugs-of-meerut-have-been-defamed-for-animal-cutting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0936\u0941 \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902-\u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0936\u0941 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58d52fd84f1c1b657c1a0f55","slug":"contractor-found-to-take-down-skeleton-skeleton-police-invoices","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0935\u0902\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0924\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f, \u0906\u0928\u0928-\u092b\u093e\u0928\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58d22b0e4f1c1ba16e1a177b","slug":"big-action-on-slaughterhouses-police-sealed-several-meat-plant-seals-did-you-say-shahid-akhilak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#slaughterhouse \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 : \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 MP \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 MLA \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top