बुर्के में रहने वाली महिलाओं के लिए गीता फोगाट ने क्या कहा- पढ़िए इस खबर में...
बुर्के में रहने वाली महिलाओं के लिए गीता फोगाट ने क्या कहा- पढ़िए इस खबर में...
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 06:14 PM IST
अपने नाम से ही महिलाओं को उत्साहित करने वाली महिला पहलवान गीता फोगाट रविवार को मेरठ के मतदाता महा जागरुकता अभियान में पहुंची। जहां उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं को आगे आना चाहिए और अपनी शक्ति को पहचानना चाहिए। जनपद के श्री कैलाश प्रकाश स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में हुए इस कार्यक्रम में गीता फोगाट की बहन बबीता फोगाट भी पहुंची।
