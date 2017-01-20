बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नामांकन के चौथे दिन भाजपा की एंट्री, इस दावेदार ने किया पर्चा दाखिल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Fourth day of nomination of BJP Entry
{"_id":"58822bd34f1c1b632aeff179","slug":"fourth-day-of-nomination-of-bjp-entry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:05 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनाव में मुख्य दलों में सबसे पहले भाजपा ने नामांकन का खाता खोल दिया। दक्षिण सीट से चुनावी रण में उतरे भाजपा उम्मीदवार सोमेन्द्र तोमर ने शुक्रवार को अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। इससे पहले उन्होंने शहर में भारी भरकम जुलूस निकाला जिससे शहर जाम हो गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5880c8944f1c1b632aefe369","slug":"sravasti-kid-telling-pastlife-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5881b0764f1c1b9a25efec4a","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-first-second-and-third-phage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f 208 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0935 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5881a07e4f1c1b9a25efeb4d","slug":"yograj-singh-statement-on-yuvraj-singh-amazing-batting-in-cuttak-one-day-match-against-england","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top