बारिश ने मचाई इन दो शहरों में तबाही, ये तस्वीरें बयां कर रही लोगों का दर्द

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 04:19 PM IST
Flooding two districts of West UP are Behal, pain of the people doing these photos

सहारनपुर में शिवालिक पहाड़ियों एवं मैदानी क्षेत्र में 24 घंटे से लगातार हो रही भारी बारिश के कारण क्षेत्र की सभी बरसाती नदियां उफान पर है। इस कारण इन नदियों से घिरे दर्जनों गांवों का तहसील मुख्यालय से संपर्क कटा हुआ है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चे स्कूल नहीं जा पा रहे। शाकंभरी देवी में एक श्रद्धालु पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गया। वहीं, शाहपुर गाड्डा के पास बरसाती नदी में रपटे से गुजर रहा सेब से भरा ट्रक पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गया। चालक एवं परिचालक ने पानी में कूदकर जान बचाई।

Your Story has been saved!