बारिश ने मचाई इन दो शहरों में तबाही, ये तस्वीरें बयां कर रही लोगों का दर्द
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
बारिश ने मचाई इन दो शहरों में तबाही, ये तस्वीरें बयां कर रही लोगों का दर्द
सहारनपुर में शिवालिक पहाड़ियों एवं मैदानी क्षेत्र में 24 घंटे से लगातार हो रही भारी बारिश के कारण क्षेत्र की सभी बरसाती नदियां उफान पर है। इस कारण इन नदियों से घिरे दर्जनों गांवों का तहसील मुख्यालय से संपर्क कटा हुआ है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चे स्कूल नहीं जा पा रहे। शाकंभरी देवी में एक श्रद्धालु पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गया। वहीं, शाहपुर गाड्डा के पास बरसाती नदी में रपटे से गुजर रहा सेब से भरा ट्रक पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गया। चालक एवं परिचालक ने पानी में कूदकर जान बचाई।
