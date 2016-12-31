बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एकतरफा प्यार में चाकू से गोदकर युवती को मार डाला, मरने से पहले युवती ने दर्ज कराया बयान
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 03:02 PM IST
सहारनपुर में थाना बड़गांव के शब्बीरपुर में शनिवार सुबह 22 वर्षीय युवती ममता की गांव के ही एक युवक रवि ने चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या कर दी।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
