बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डीएम बी चंद्रकला की हुई मेरठ से विदाई, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
DM B Chandrakala farewell to Meerut, see photos
{"_id":"58de84834f1c1b380763edc9","slug":"dm-b-chandrakala-farewell-to-meerut-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:27 PM IST
मेरठ की निवर्तमान डीएम बी. चंद्रकला अपनी कार्यप्रणाली को लेकर खूब लोकप्रिय रहीं। उन्होंने मेरठ में तैनाती के साथ ही कई विभागों में छापामारी का अभियान चलाकर हड़कंप मचा दिया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eceb734f1c1b9e36cf68be","slug":"kulbhusn-jadhav-case-hits-indo-pak-trade-sentiments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0942\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ecd20e4f1c1b9c36cf666c","slug":"fraud-with-four-girls-through-facebook-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0921\u0947-\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0917-\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec9f234f1c1ba368cf5e91","slug":"what-happens-when-girls-live-together-will-amaze-you-that-its-your-story-video-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58dcbe544f1c1b100863db3f","slug":"learn-why-during-his-tenure-in-meerut-he-was-in-the-limelight-moon-phase","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0940. \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58db99d14f1c1be14b63dced","slug":"dm-b-chandrakal-transferred-now-it-will-be-the-new-district-magistrate-of-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58d3d1e04f1c1b870a1a2dd9","slug":"yogiraj-discussed-the-district-magistrate-b-chandratala-delhi-reached-deputation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0940. \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58da442b4f1c1bfe0a63edbe","slug":"people-carrying-weapons-in-dm-b-chandrakal-s-house-atul-said-dm-residence-is-residence-of-politics","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, DM \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top