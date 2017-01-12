आपका शहर Close

बदमाशों ने सर्राफा व्यापारी के परिजनों को बेहोशी का इंजेक्शन लगाकर डाला डाका

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:42 PM IST
Sarrapha trader Rakesh Kumar House, human trafficking

राकेश कुमार सर्राफा व्यापारी के घर बृहस्पति‌वार को सुबह 5:45 बजे हथियारों से लैस छह बदमाशों ने डकैती डाली। बदमाश परिजनों को बंधक बनाकर तीन लाख रुपये समेत जेवरात और अन्य सामान लेकर फरार हो गए।

सर्राफा व्यापारी राकेश कुमार

