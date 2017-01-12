आपका शहर Close

अवैध हथियारों की फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़, विधानसभा चुनाव में होने थे सप्लाई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 05:24 PM IST
Busted illegal arms factory, Assembly elections were in supply

दौराला पुलिस ने अवैध हथियारों की फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने साबिर और अलीमुद्दीन निवासी कस्बा फलावदा को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह दोनों भाई हैं और अपने घर में ही तहखाने में अवैध हथियारों को बना रहे थे।

