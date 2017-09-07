बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यात्रियों से खचाखच भरी बस पलटी, पांच की मौत और कई घायल, देखें तस्वीरें
{"_id":"59b111834f1c1bef7f8b49eb","slug":"bus-full-of-passengers-toppels-over-five-died-and-many-injured-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u091a\u093e\u0916\u091a \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:21 PM IST
शामली में बृहस्पतिवार को एक प्राइवेट बस पलटकर खाई में गिर गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि कई लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती गया है। मरने वालों में दो छात्र भी शामिल हैं।
