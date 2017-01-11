बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांप उठे वेस्ट यूपी के लोग, जमकर हुई बर्फबारी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
bijnor me kanp uthe log, jammkar hui barfbari
{"_id":"5875f3124f1c1bab78ba838c","slug":"bijnor-me-kanp-uthe-log-jammkar-hui-barfbari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0935\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 02:28 PM IST
पहाड़ी इलाकों में जमकर बर्फ़बारी हो रही हैं और इसका असर अब मैदानी इलाकों में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। कुछ तस्वीरें हमें बिजनोर से मिली है जिन्हें देखकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587518e14f1c1b1629ba9b50","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-raised-questionson-on-bsf-food-wife-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940\u0902- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5873b5d94f1c1ba16bba7f17","slug":"slipping-and-sliding-on-snow-in-queen-of-the-hills-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e-\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top