पुलिस के हाथ लगी बड़ी कामयाबी, 20 लाख की शराब के साथ एक गिरफ्तार
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 05:53 PM IST
थाना टीपी नगर पुलिस को शुक्रवार को एक बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। पुलिस ने कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए करीब 20 लाख की शराब को जब्त किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि यह शराब विधानसभा चुनाव में बिक्री के लिए लाई जा रही थी। इस दौरान पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।
