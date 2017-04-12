संगीत सोम के क्षेत्र में चोरी-चोरी नहीं सड़क पर खुले में काटे जा रहे भैंसे, देखें तस्वीरें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:29 PM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ जब से यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री बने हैं प्रदेश में अवैध कारोबार के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इससे प्रदेश में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। जहां एक ओर अवैध कमेलों और बूचड़खानों को बंद किया जा रहा है। वहीं मेरठ में विधायक संगीत सोम के क्षेत्र सरधना में अभी भी खुलेआम पशुओं का कटान किया जा रहा है।
