वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के विरोध में निकाला मौन जुलूस, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:38 PM IST
बिजनौर में बृहस्पतिवार को कन्नड़ साप्ताहिक अखबार की संपादक, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के विरोध में मौन जुलूस निकालकर विरोध जताया गया। पत्रकार टाउन हॉल से एकत्रित होकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे।
