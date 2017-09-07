Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के विरोध में निकाला मौन जुलूस, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ बिजनौर

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:38 PM IST
A silent procession in protest against the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, see photos

बिजनौर में बृहस्पतिवार को कन्नड़ साप्ताहिक अखबार की संपादक, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के विरोध में मौन जुलूस निकालकर विरोध जताया गया। पत्रकार टाउन हॉल से एकत्रित होकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

#gaurilankeshmurder senior journalist gauri lankesh

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Viewed

जेल में भी मुसीबत बने राम रहीम, कैदियों ने खाना पीना छोड़ा, जानिए आखिर क्यों...

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, rohtak jail prisoners on hunger strike
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी, जानिए

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, suspence on honeypreet insan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जेल से लापता होने के बाद पहली बार दिखी हनीप्रीत, अब जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

Honeypreet Insan Escaped to Nepal?
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

गौरी लंकेश ही नहीं इस पिस्टल का कई पत्रकार बन चुके हैं निशाना, 5 अहम बातें

investigation says that the pistol used to kill gauri lankesh were used in other cases also
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

आर्मी चीफ का सेना को कड़ा संदेश- 'डोकलाम' जैसी हरकतें करता रहेगा चीन, तैयार रहें

आर्मी चीफ का सेना को कड़ा संदेश- 'डोकलाम' जैसी हरकतें करता रहेगा चीन, तैयार रहें

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

Your Story has been saved!