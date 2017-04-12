बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी के फरमान से इनकी डूबी लुटिया, 'अच्छे दिन' की बजाए लग गए 'बुरे दिन'
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:58 AM IST
योगी आदित्यानाथ ने जबसे उत्तर प्रदेश में सत्ता की कमान संभाली है, कई कारोबारियों के बुरे दिन लग गए हैं। कारोबारियों का कहना है सीएम योगी ने एक ऐसा फरमान जारी कर दिया है जिससे इनकी लुटिया ढूब गई है।
