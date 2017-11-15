बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी जी ने हिमाचल की रैलियों में झूठ बोलाः अखिलेश यादव
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:08 PM IST
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा प्रदेश सरकार ने आलू किसान तबाह कर दिया है। योगी जी ने हिमाचल की रैलियों में झूठ बोला है। सपा सरकार बनने पर भाजपा द्वारा कराए गए कार्यों की जांच कराई जाएगी और दोषियों पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।
