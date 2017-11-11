बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब दुनिया ने नकारा तो 'प्यार की कसम' पूरी करने ट्रेन के सामने कूदे चाची-भतीजा
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:06 PM IST
रिश्ते में चाची और भतीजे के बीच प्रेम संबंधों को समाज ने स्वीकार नहीं किया तो दोनों ने इस दुनिया में नाता तोड़ने की कसम खा ली। मामला इटावा के भरथना इलाके में रहने वाले चाची-भतीजे का है।
शनिवार सुबह मनीष अपनी बाइक पर बैठाकर चंचल को लेकर करीब 6 बजे मेढ़ीदुधी पहुंचा। दोनों ने पास-पास बैठकर करीब तीन-चार घंटे तक बातचीत की। इसके बाद मनीष पास के गांव बंधा में गया वहां से पानी की बोतल खरीदी।
