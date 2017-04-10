बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘आग का तांडव’: आशियाने राख-फसलें खाक, 3 मासूमों के साथ 15 बेजुबान जिंदा जले
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:34 PM IST
सोमवार को यूपी के कई जिलों में आग का भीषण तांडव देखने को मिला। आग में झुलसकर 3 मासूम बच्चों की जिंदा जलकर मौत हो गई, 15 से ज्यादा बेजुबान जानवर भी चीखते-चिल्लाते आग में मर गए। कानपुर महानगर, कानपुर देहात, फर्रुखाबाद, इटावा और औरैया में आग ने ऐसा विकराल रूप धारण किया कि सब कुछ तहस-नहस कर दिया।
आगे की स्लाइड में.... आग से हा-हाकार
