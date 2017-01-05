आपका शहर Close

वर्ल्ड क्लास खूबियों के साथ आ रही है 'तेजस एक्सप्रेस'

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 09:48 PM IST
tejas express beat shatabdi express

दिल्ली से कानपुर होकर लखनऊ समेत देश के तीन रूटों पर चलने वाली लग्जरी ट्रेन तेजस एक्सप्रेस मार्च में चलने लगेगी। 22 खूबियों वाली इस आधुनिक ट्रेन को रेलवे ने दो महीने बाद मार्च महीने में चलाने की योजना बनाई है। टाइमिंग का शेड्यूल पहले ही जारी हो चुका है।






 

