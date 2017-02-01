बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एमसीआई हाय-हाय के नारों से गूंजी कोचिंग मंडी, नीट परीक्षा में बदलाव को लेकर छात्रों का फूटा गुस्सा
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 03:01 PM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
कानपुर की कोचिंग मंडी कहे जाने वाले काकादेव क्षेत्र में बुधवार को नीट की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों ने जमकर बवाल काटा। ये सभी छात्र मेडिकल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (एमसीआई) द्वारा नीट परिक्षा में बदले गए नियमों को लेकर नाराज हैं। नए नियमों के विरोध मेंं हजारों छात्रों ने कोचिंग मंडी में 'एमसीआई हाय-हाय' के नारे लगाए।
