सौतेले पिता ने नाबालिग से रेप के बाद मार डाला
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:41 PM IST
एक पिता ने अपनी ही बेटी से ऐसी हरकत कर डाली जिसे किसी के लिए सोचना तक गुनाह समझा जाता है। ऐसा पिता होना पिता के नाम पर कलंक नहीं तो और क्या है..?
