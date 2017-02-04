बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश की जनसभा में बेकाबू हुई भीड़, फिर टूटी कुर्सियां, उखाड़ फेंकी बल्ली
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 05:43 PM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
औरैया के विधूना में शनिवार को दमदार जनसभा करने के बाद सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने फफूंद की और रुख किया। यहां वे दिबियापुर विधानसभा सीट से सपा प्रत्याशी प्रदीप यादव के लिए जनता के बीच वोट मांगने पहुंचे थे। लेकिन सभा खत्म होने के बाद यहां जमा हुए लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई।
