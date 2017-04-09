बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ससुराल में दामाद की ऐसी खिदमत, जानकर कांप जाए रूह
{"_id":"58ea3d604f1c1bf8335b7f3e","slug":"son-in-law-beaten-at-laws-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0926\u092e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0942\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 07:35 PM IST
कभी देखा है दामाद की खिदमत का ऐसा नजारा... तौबा-तौबा.. ऐसी आओ भगत देखकर तो किसी की भी जान हलक में आ जाए। ऊपर से ये गर्मी की चिल्लम-चिल्ली...
