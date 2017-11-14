बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: कुछ इस कदर दिखी Mika Singh की दीवानगी, लड़कों से ज्यादा लड़कियां हैं फैन्स
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:01 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में बॉलीवुड के फेमस सिंगर मीका सिंह की जबरदस्त दीवानगी देखने को मिली। स्टेज पर मीका के आते ही लड़कियां जोश से झूम उठीं। मौका था रामा यूनिवर्सिटी की कल्चरल नाइट का।
