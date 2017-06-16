बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पौने दो करोड़ के बंग्ले में रहती है सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक घराने की ये बहू, रॉयल फैमली से है कनेक्शन
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:32 PM IST
पौने दो करोड़ के बंग्ले में रहने वाली इस हस्ती के बारे में आप कम ही जानते होंगे। इनका ताल्लुक सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक घराने से है। केवल इतना ही नहीं इनका रॉयल फैमली से भी कनेक्शन है। आइए जाने इनके बारे में...
