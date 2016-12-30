बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तस्वीरों में देखें, सड़क पर समाजवादी ‘बगावत’
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 11:45 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव को पार्टी से निकाले जाने के बाद देर रात सपा कार्यकर्ता सड़कों पर उतर आये। शिवपाल के पुतले को आग के हवाले करने के बाद सड़क पर लेटकर जाम लगा दिया गया। कानपुर में बर्रा बाईपास चौराहे पर अखिलेश समर्थक गुस्से से पागल दिखे। नगर के अलावा कानपुर देहात, उन्नाव, फतेहपुर, इटावा, औरैया में भी समाजवादी पार्टी के दो टुकड़े होते साफ-साफ देखे गए। एक ओर अखिलेश समर्थक पार्टी मुखिया के इस कदम को गलत बता रहे हैं दूसरी ओर शिवपाल समर्थक पार्टी को बचाने की बात कह रहे हैं।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
