पढ़िए काैन हैं नरेश उत्तम, क्याें इन्हें बनाया गया सपा का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:36 AM IST
साल के अाखिरी दिन समाजवादी कुनबे में मचा सियासी घमासान जाे थमता नजर अा रहा था वह नए साल के उजाले के साथ नया भूचाल लेकर अा गया। प्राे.राम गाेपाल द्वारा लखनऊ में बुलाई गई राष्ट्रीय अधिवेश में कई दांव खेले गए। मुलायम सिंह यादव काे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पद से हटाकर अखिलेश काे पार्टी का नया राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बना दिया गया। शिवपाल काे भी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से नीचे उतार अमर सिंह काे पार्टी से बाहर का रास्ता ही दिखा दिया गया। यह सभी एेलान ताे रामगाेपाल ने किए, लेकिन इसके बाद बारी थी बताैर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश की। उन्हाेंने सबसे पहला बम फाेड़ते हुए पार्टी का नया प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश चंद्र उत्तम को घाेषित कर दिया है। अागे पढ़िए अाखिर काैन हैं नरेश उत्तम अाैर क्याें उन्हें बनाया गया प्रदेश अध्यक्ष...
