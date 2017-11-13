सैफई महोत्सव आयोजन पर मंडराया खतरा, पिता-पुत्र लेंगे कल फैसला
Saifai festival can be over Mulayam and Akhilesh will decide
समाजवादी पार्टी का सैफई महोत्सव काफी चर्चित और भव्य होता आया है। इस मेले का आयोजन मुलायम सिंह के भतीजे रणवीर सिंह यादव ने छोटे स्तर से शुरू किया था। जोकि वर्ष 2003 में मुलायम के सत्तासीन होने के साथ ही भव्य रूप में होने लगा। इस वर्ष सैफई महोत्सव होगा या नहीं इस पर काफी शंसय बना हुआ है।
