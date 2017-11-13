Download App
सैफई महोत्सव आयोजन पर मंडराया खतरा, पिता-पुत्र लेंगे कल फैसला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:10 PM IST
Saifai festival can be over Mulayam and Akhilesh will decide

समाजवादी पार्टी का सैफई महोत्सव काफी चर्चित और भव्य होता आया है। इस मेले का आयोजन मुलायम सिंह के भतीजे रणवीर सिंह यादव ने छोटे स्तर से शुरू किया था। जोकि वर्ष 2003 में मुलायम के सत्तासीन होने के साथ ही भव्य रूप में होने लगा। इस वर्ष सैफई महोत्सव होगा या नहीं इस पर काफी शंसय बना हुआ है।







 

saifai saifai festival mulayam akhilesh More ...

