चौंक पड़े सब जब राहुल बोले- 'मोदी मुर्दाबाद के नारे मत लगाओ'

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 10:24 PM IST
rahul says stop slogans against narendra modi

कानपुर में रविवार को कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने साझा जनसभा की। इस दौरान राहुल की जुबान से कुछ ऐसा निकला जिसे सुनकर अचानक सब चौंक पड़े। स्थिति यह पनपी कि थोड़ी देर के लिए सभी उनके मुंह ताकते रह गए। ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब राहुल ने चौंकाने वाला कोई बयान दिया हो बल्कि वे पहले भी इसी तरह की बयानबाजी कर चर्चा में बने रहे हैं।



 

