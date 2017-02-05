बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चौंक पड़े सब जब राहुल बोले- 'मोदी मुर्दाबाद के नारे मत लगाओ'
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 10:24 PM IST
कानपुर में रविवार को कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने साझा जनसभा की। इस दौरान राहुल की जुबान से कुछ ऐसा निकला जिसे सुनकर अचानक सब चौंक पड़े। स्थिति यह पनपी कि थोड़ी देर के लिए सभी उनके मुंह ताकते रह गए। ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब राहुल ने चौंकाने वाला कोई बयान दिया हो बल्कि वे पहले भी इसी तरह की बयानबाजी कर चर्चा में बने रहे हैं।
