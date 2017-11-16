बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
1200 अपराधियों को मार गिराया गया 800 प्रदेश छोड़कर भाग गए, जेल के अन्दर वाले बाहर आने से डर रहे-योगी
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:02 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कानपुर में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा है कि प्रदेश में औद्योगिक विकास को बढ़ाने के लिए अपराध के औद्योगीकरण को रोकना ही उनकी सरकार की प्राथमिकता है। उनके सात माह के कार्यकाल में प्रदेश भर के 1200 अपराधियों को मार गिराया गया है।
