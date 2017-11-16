Download App
आपका शहर Close

"पद्मावती फिल्म विवाद" आरपार की लड़ाई का ऐलान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:01 PM IST
"Padmavati film controversy" should be ban on movie

संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावती पर विवाद दिनों-दिन गहराता जा रहा है। अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा ने फिल्म पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए आरपार की लड़ाई का ऐलान किया है।


 

Comments

Browse By Tags

padmavati padmavati movie hindi news padmavati film controversy More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

असंभव नहीं है अयोध्या मुद्दे का हल, बड़ी संख्या में मुसलमान भी चाहते हैं राम मंदिर: श्रीश्री रविशंकर

art of living founder reached ayodhya met gopal das
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

शिमला रेप केस: सीबीआई के हाथ लगा ये सुराग और पकड़े गए SP साहब

Shimla rape murder case CBI arrested SP DW Negi
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, देखिए अब क्या कर रहा है?

What is Tej Bahadur Yadav doing now, Know all
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दो बैंकों में अकाउंट होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, cashless transaction, online transfer
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!