तेज धमाके से दहल उठा कन्नौज, बिल्डिंग ढही, एक की मौत, 5 घायल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
one person died in an explosion in building at kannauj {"_id":"5946839a4f1c1b85788b45ef","slug":"one-person-died-in-an-explosion-in-building-at-kannauj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0922\u0939\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 5 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज में रविवार को कांशीराम कालोनी में तेज विस्फोट होने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जबकि 5 लोग गम्भीर रूप से घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। धमाका इतना जबरदस्त था कि कॉलोनी की बिल्डिंग का एक हिस्सा ढह गया। जिस समय बिल्डिंग में धमाका हुआ अफरा-तफरी फैल गई। लोग जान बचाकर भागने लगे।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.