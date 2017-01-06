बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ओमपुरी ने कानपुर में कह दी थी अपने ‘दिल की बात’, इटावा में जाकर रो दिए
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:12 PM IST
जुलाई 2016 में कानपुर आये बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ओमपुरी ने अपनी दिल की बात जुबां से कह दी थी। उन्होंने भ्रष्टाचार, अत्याचार और अन्य मुद्दों पर खुलकर विरोध करने की हिंदुस्तान की जनता से अपील की थी। ओमपुरी ने यह भी कहा था कि मैं राजनीति में आने को तैयार हूं। लोगों को अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझनी होगी। सफाई के प्रति जागरूक होना होगा। जरा सोचिए कि पानी नहीं होगा तो शौचालय कैसे साफ रहेंगे और म्युनिसिपलिटी के लोग कूड़ा नहीं उठाएंगे तो गंदगी तो जस की तस रहेगी। ओमपुरी 17 जुलाई 2016 को कानपुर में आयोजित एक फिल्म फेस्टिवल के दौरान आए हुए थे।
