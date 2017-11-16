बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तस्वीरों में देखें फोटोग्राफी का 'अनोखा अंदाज', प्रोफेशनल मॉडल जैसे दिखते हैं ये सब
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
new style of photography
{"_id":"5a0d570e4f1c1b86698bbdc9","slug":"new-style-of-photography","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c', \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:26 PM IST
हॉलीवुड और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस की मैटरनिटी फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें आपने देखी हाेंगी। बेबी बम्प के साथ अलग-अलग तरीकों से फोटो खिंचवाने का यह क्रेज अब कानपुर की मम्मियों में भी देखा जा सकता है। शहर के फोटोग्राफर ग्राहकों की डिमांड के हिसाब से फोटोशूट करते हैं। यह कुछ घंटों से लेकर कई दिनों तक चलता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d228d4f1c1b69678bbe13","slug":"state-bank-of-india-changed-cheque-book-rules","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928-\u0926\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!