पढ़िए पहलवान मुलायम की जिंदगी से जुड़ी दस बड़ी बातें
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:09 AM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला कानपुर
समाजवादी पार्टी अाैर कुनबे के मुखिया मुलायम सिंह यादव ने अपने जीवन में काफी संघर्ष किया। 22 नवंबर 1939 को इटावा जिले के सैफई में जन्मे मुलायम सिंह की पढ़ाई-लिखाई इटावा, फतेहाबाद और आगरा में हुई। मुलायम कुछ दिनों तक मैनपुरी के करहल स्थित जैन इंटर कॉलेज में प्राध्यापक भी रहे। पांच भाई-बहनों में दूसरे नंबर पर मुलायम सिंह की दो शादियां हुईं। पहली पत्नी मालती देवी का निधन मई 2003 में हो गया था। यूपी के मौजूदा सीएम अखिलेश यादव मुलायम की पहली पत्नी के बेटे हैं। मुलायम की दूसरी पत्नी हैं साधना गुप्ता। फरवरी 2007 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुलायम ने साधना गुप्ता से अपने रिश्ते कबूल किए तो लोगों को नेताजी की दूसरी पत्नी के बारे में पता चला। साधना गुप्ता से मुलायम के बेटे प्रतीक यादव हैं।
