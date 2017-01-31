बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टिकट के लिए मुलायम के साड़ू को अखिलेश ने किया बेबस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
mulayam singh in laws big bang
{"_id":"589074e44f1c1b981de80f41","slug":"mulayam-singh-in-laws-big-bang","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:50 PM IST
औरैया विधुना विधानसभा सीट पर सपा से नामांकन पत्र भरने वाले मुलायम के साड़ू प्रमोद गुप्ता चुनाव लड़ पाएंगे, इसकी पुष्टि होना और मुश्किल हो गया है। दरअसल, मंगलवार को इस सीट पर दिनेश वर्मा को टिकट दिए जाने की खबर टीवी समाचारों में दिखाई गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top